Opry Mills Extends Hours During Tax Free Weekend

The first day of school is around the corner, and Opry Mills is inviting shoppers to take advantage of the center’s extended hours during Tennessee’s Tax Free Weekend (July 25 – July 27) to save more on back-to-school necessities. Once a year, clothing that costs $100 or less, school or art supplies that cost $100 or less and computers that cost $1,500 or less are exempt from government sales taxes. Shoppers can also partake in additional back-to-school celebrations and take advantage of savings at popular brands including Rainforest Café, Skechers, Vera Bradley, Crocs, and more.

Local shoppers and visitors who aren’t quite ready to give up on Summer are also welcome at Opry Mills’ fourth annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 5th. Bring the family for an evening of family-fun with local law enforcement and back-to-school activities.

Attendees can enjoy:

Meet-and-greets with local first responders from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Fire, SWAT, and TN Highway Patrol

Awesome photo ops with fire trucks, police cars, and SWAT vehicles

Colorful balloon art and interactive games like a splash-tastic dunk tank, a friendly game of cornhole, and more

The event is free and open to the public and the first 100 kids to arrive at the National Night Out celebration will also score a backpack packed with school supplies and cool retailer goodies to kick off the school year, while supplies last.

Visit Opry Mills at 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. Hours for tax free weekend-Friday, July 25th and Saturday, July 26th: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, and Sunday, July 27th: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

