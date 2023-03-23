Opry Mills Adding New Retailer & Dining Options

Opry Mills is excited to add five, first-to-market retail and dining offerings into its growing collection of fan-favorite brands in Spring 2023! These new retailers, including the first escape game show location, are part of the center’s efforts to bring a wider variety of fun, fresh shopping, dining and entertainment options to both Nashville locals and tourists.

Popular consumer experience brand, The Escape Game, will be launching its first live game show concept known as the Great Big Game Show in June 2023. With its only U.S. location found at Opry Mills, Nashville residents and visitors will be among the first to experience and participate in a real, live-action game show full of trivia, chance and prop challenges

In the meantime, shoppers and diners can take advantage of four other brands opening later this Spring:

First-To-Market in Tennessee

Bubblelicious: Recently opened on March 18, this Milwaukee-based company creates delicious boba and bubble tea recipes mixing different types of tea leaves, sweeteners and tapioca pearls with the brand’s ‘Tiger Bobas’ and ‘Tiger Brown Sugar’ to create the perfect bubble tea.

Saltgrass Steakhouse: Only found at Opry Mills, Saltgrass Steakhouse serves premium-style beef along with made-from-scratch savory breads, soups, dressings and desserts. Diners have ample room to enjoy the spacious location, featuring a grand fireplace, private dining area and bar. The restaurant will open in April 2023..

First-To-Market in Nashville