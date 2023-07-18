Opry Country Christmas Returns in November

The Grand Ole Opry®, on Monday, announced Nashville’s favorite holiday tradition, Opry Country Christmas, will return to the Grand Ole Opry House for the third year. Presented by Humana, the series will feature special performances by Spotlight Artists including Opry member Lauren Alaina (Nov. 29), multi-platinum selling Country artist Scotty McCreery (Dec. 3), Opry members Trace Adkins (Dec. 7), Lady A (Dec. 11) and Chris Janson (Dec. 18) with more to be announced soon. Tickets are on-sale now at opry.com.

Hosted by Grammy®-winning Opry member Larry Gatlin, Opry Country Christmas will showcase songs of the holiday season beginning Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 18 for a total of nine shows. Each show features Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy. Other Opry members, special guests, and spotlight artists will round out the shows made up of artists’ original songs and timeless Christmas favorites.

All Opry Country Christmas shows air on WSM Radio as well as WSM and Opry digital platforms. For Opry Country Christmas tickets and more information on the full Opry schedule including Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows, visit opry.com.

Opry Country Christmas 2023 Dates:

Sunday, Nov 26

Wed. Nov 29

Sun. Dec 3

Thurs. Dec 7

Sun. Dec 10

Mon. Dec 11

Thurs. Dec 14

Sun. Dec 17 (matinee)

Mon. Dec 18