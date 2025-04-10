Opry 100 Series Kicks Off in May

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, is set to launch “Opry 100 Honors” on May 13. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, will pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century. The first show will honor Loretta Lynn (May 13), followed by shows paying tribute to Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash (June 18) and Charlie Daniels (July 8). Additional shows will be announced soon.

“As we continue our OPRY 100 celebration, we’re excited to open the door to the Opry’s next century and to laud each of the Opry’s current members. It’s also important to us to honor some of the iconic artists of the past who helped the Opry achieve worldwide acclaim and ensured the show’s longevity. We’re looking forward to this series featuring the music of artists who became household names and whose legacies the Opry will still be celebrating in another 100 years,” said Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer.

“Opry 100 Honors” Loretta Lynn (May 13)

Performances by Opry member Crystal Gayle (Lynn’s sister), granddaughter Emmy Russell, duo Twitty & Lynn (grandchildren of Lynn and Conway Twitty), and Opry members Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and more.

“Opry 100 Honors” Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash (June 18)

Performances by John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash, The Tennessee Four (including Johnny Cash’s grandson Thomas Gabriel on vocals), and Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Lainey Wilson and more.

“Opry 100 Honors” Charlie Daniels (July 8)

Performances by Opry members Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, and Chris Young, plus Gretchen Wilson and more.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which has supported country music professionals in times of need for over 60 years. The fund provides financial assistance for medical bills, emergencies and other hardships faced by those in the industry. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold for “Opry 100 Honors” will go directly to the fund.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

