Opinion: Tennesseans Deserve a Healthcare System That Works for Them

Opinion By Michael G. Curcio

A recently released Vanderbilt poll reaffirms a concern shared by Tennesseans across the state that healthcare costs are out of control.

At the Tennessee Employer Benefits Alliance (TEBA), we’ve seen firsthand how these issues impact families, small businesses, and communities across the state. The poll’s findings highlight the urgent need to address the real drivers of these rising costs while preserving the flexibility employers need to provide meaningful healthcare benefits.

Among the most striking findings, Tennesseans identified pharmaceutical companies and pharmacists as the primary culprits behind soaring healthcare expenses. This mirrors the feedback we’ve heard from employers and employees who are struggling to afford the benefits they need. It’s a stark reminder that transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector are long overdue.

The Role of Government Regulation

What’s often overlooked in the conversation about healthcare costs is the role government regulations play in driving up prices. A clear example is the state-mandated dispensing fee. This government-imposed tax on consumers was arbitrarily raised from $2 per prescription to over $13 at low-volume pharmacies.

These fees create unnecessary burdens on small businesses and families, and this type of government interference is precisely what the Vanderbilt poll says Tennesseans loathe.

Putting Tennesseans First

TEBA is leading the fight for reform that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and affordability. We push for policies that reduce costs at the source while ensuring that employers retain the flexibility to provide the benefits their employees need.

Tennesseans are tired of a system that works for special interests rather than for them. Whether it’s addressing inflated dispensing fees or eliminating barriers that drive up drug costs; the focus must be on empowering employers and individuals – not burdening them with more rules and higher prices.

The Vanderbilt poll is a reminder that Tennesseans demand real solutions, not quick fixes. At TEBA, we remain committed to working with lawmakers, employers, and healthcare leaders to bring meaningful reform to our healthcare system.

By reducing unnecessary government interference and promoting market-driven solutions, we can deliver the affordable, accessible care Tennesseans deserve.

Michael G. Curcio is the Chairman of the Tennessee Employer Benefits Alliance’s Board of Directors. For more information about TEBA’s work, visit www.tneba.com.

