Fifteen drivers were cited for ignoring traffic lights during Operation Red Light Runner sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

Officers concentrated on the drivers who drove through the red lights on Memorial Boulevard and Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro and the Sam Ridley Parkway corridor from Old Nashville Highway to Interstate 24 and South Lowry Street at Enon Springs Road in Smyrna.

Teams of officers from Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office monitored the red light runners and observed other traffic violations during the four-hour operation.

They hope the enforcement effort will remind drivers to stop at the red traffic lights every time.

THP Lt. Jon Officer said officers issued 146 citations, including 26 drivers texting while driving and 18 drivers not wearing seat belts.

Murfreesboro Police Capt. Cary Gensemer supervises traffic and special services.

“The operation was a huge success,” Gensemer said. “Lt. Brian Anderson told me that several motorists thanked them for their enforcement. I believe that all of the press and social media posts about the operation really raised awareness.”

Eagleville Police Chief David Breniser said one driver was cited for running the only red light in Eagleville.

Smyrna Police Sgt. Andy Miller said the teams of officers concentrated on two heavily traveled roads of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

“The 41 citations we issued (in Smyrna) during this operation allowed us to raise awareness, educate, and keep our community safer,” Miller said.