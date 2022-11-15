Operation Fall Brakes 2.0 Issues 242 Driving Offenses

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Citations were issued to drivers on 242 driving offenses during the second “Operation Fall Brakes” enforcement and education event last Wednesday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies saturated Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway to stop aggressive driving.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson said the enforcement was affected by a pursuit from Wilson County into Rutherford County. Deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle. Two juveniles were turned over to Mt. Juliet Police.

THP’s helicopter tracked another driver who fled from a trooper and guided deputies to an Eagleville business where the individual was turned over to THP for charges.

Fifty-five drivers were cited for speeding and 34 drivers were cited for using their cell phones while driving.

The next enforcement and education event will be Dec. 7.