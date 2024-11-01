Operation Fall Back Promotes Safe Driving after Dark

More traffic crashes occur when Daylight Savings Time ends while people get used to driving in the dark. Operation Fall Back will encourage drivers to be safer when daylight savings time ends Nov. 4, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Austin Watson.

“Traffic crashes with serious injuries occur when daylight savings time ends in November,” Watson said. “The daylight time is shorter and the dark is longer, making it harder to see at night.”

Rutherford County Safety Task Force officers will join with Williamson County law enforcement officers working overtime for 24 hours from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Their focus will be to remind drivers to slow down and follow driving laws, especially after dark.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff’s deputies will patrol Interstate 840.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Zach Ferrell said Murfreesboro Police will provide extra patrols on U.S. Highway 96 West (Franklin Highway) and Veterans Parkway.

Smyrna Police Sgt. Andy Miller said Smyrna officers will concentrate on Jefferson Pike and South Lowry Street near Interstate 840.

Please remember to be extra careful driving at night.

