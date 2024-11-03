Open Table Launches Icons in Nashville

OpenTable launched Icons, a new, city-specific destination within the platform for diners to discover and book the hottest and most in-demand tables. Icons was designed to reflect the iconic status of these restaurants with enhanced branding and an elevated search experience. Icons does the heavy lifting for diners by curating each city’s top hot spots and surfacing the soonest they can get a table.

To earn the designation of an OpenTable Icon, restaurants must meet criteria including accolades like recently earned MICHELIN stars and James Beard Foundation awards and nominations, positive diner and critic reviews, celebrated chefs, and strong diner interest, among other factors.

“With Icons you can easily see the soonest you can get a table at award-winning and in-demand restaurants,” said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. “We want to help all diners experience these incredible restaurants – enhancing the search experience is just the beginning.”

Icons in Nashville feature Yolan, Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Henrietta Red, City House, Maiz De La Vida, Bastion, The Catbird Seat, Peninsula, and Locust Nashville. Find more information here.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of Icons and to be featured alongside some of the restaurants I admire most in Chicago and beyond,” said Erick Williams, chef and owner of Virtue Hospitality Group. “My time working with OpenTable, both on the floor and on their Advisory Board, has allowed me to experience their deep-rooted commitment to the restaurant industry firsthand. The introduction of the Icons program is a testament to their ongoing dedication, celebrating the people and places shaping the culinary world.”

