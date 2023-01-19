Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo

Zoolumination has made a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo after a two-year hiatus. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival is bigger and brighter than ever.

Nashville Zoo glows with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons and more.

Zoolumination currently runs Thursdays through Sundays through February 4. Single night admission to Zoolumination is $19 for adults and $15 for children (ages 2-22). Members save $2 per single admission ticket. Enjoy unlimited visits throughout the duration of the event with the PlatinumPass which is $29 for adults and $21 for children (ages 2-12). Children under age 2 are free. Please note that advanced tickets are required and it is a rain or shine event.

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Zigong Lantern Group to develop and implement this event. Around 35 Chinese artists, welders and construction staff from Zigong Lantern Group arrived this August to help design and construct each lantern. The production process will take approximately three months. These lanterns will be placed in public viewing areas throughout the Zoo upon completion and will remain in place until the end of the event. All lanterns will be illuminated by environmentally-friendly LED lights.

Zigong Lantern Group is a global company and leader in lantern arts with their manufacturing hub located in in Zigong, also known as “Lantern City” in China. Zigong Lantern Group has held lantern festivals in over 16 countries and 30 cities worldwide and has won numerous awards for their designs.

Zoolumination is sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Amazon and Nashville International Airport.

For more information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination.