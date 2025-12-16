Only 3 Shows Remain for the Beloved ‘Southern Christmas Sampler’ at the Belmont Mansion

A treasured Music City tradition returns as ABC/CMT Nashville star, David Alford, musician Paul Carrol Binkley, and actors Jenny Littleton and Erin Ramsey return to Belmont Mansion with a favorite Nashville Christmas event, Southern Christmas Sampler.
The centerpiece is Alford’s brilliant telling of Truman Capote’s best-loved short story, “A Christmas Memory,” with live original music by Paul Carrol Binkley. Alford and Binkley present a treasured favorite for Nashvillians for 30 years and touches hearts in a way few Christmas performances manage to do. David and Paul are the 2025 recipients of the Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Awards by the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council.
The event takes place on December 17,18, 28 at the Belmont Mansion, 1900 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville. Find tickets at SouthernChristmasSampler.com.
