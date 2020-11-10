NASHVILLE—The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) announced final approval for online sports betting in Tennessee beginning on Sunday, November 1, at 12:01 a.m. Central Time.

At that time, authorized licensees began taking wagers from customers at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

All four operators were ready to launch on Nov 1.

Betfair Interactive US LLC (FanDuel)

BetMGM, LLC

Crown TN Gaming, LLC (DraftKings)

Tennessee Action 24/7 LLC

“This Sunday [Nov 1] will represent the culmination of an enormous amount of work and due diligence to bring online-only sports wagering to Tennessee, the only state in the nation to do so,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “As the regulator, today also represents the beginning of a new stage as we establish and support a responsible and competitive program here. We will continue to work with all licensees, registrants and applicants to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical funds to the state and local governments.”

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. The TEL is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee.

The TEL serves as the regulator of sports wagering in Tennessee and does not serve as an operator, in accordance with the law.