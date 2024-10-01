OneGenAway to Provide Free Groceries in Murfreesboro

Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event, providing free groceries to anyone in need on Saturday, October 5. Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more.

Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues until food runs out (approximately 10:00 a.m.).

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m.

It’s taking place in the North Boulevard Church of Christ Parking Lot at 1112 North Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN.

The event is open to anyone seeking food assistance. OneGenAway operates its Mobile Pantry almost every Saturday throughout its service area, which includes Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email