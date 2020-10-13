Officers have TASED and detained one man who crashed a vehicle into a police squad car in the back parking lot at the La Vergne Police Department.

Several officers were in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. when the collision occurred. The officers drew their weapons and ordered the driver out of the car. When he didn’t comply one officer used a TASER to subdue the subject. He was then transported via ambulance to the hospital to be evaluated. No officers were injured during the incident.

Charges are pending.