Monday, October 3, 2022
FeaturedNews

One Person Killed in Sunday House Fire

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
A house fire on Sunday has claimed the life of one individual, reports Rutherford County Fire & Rescue.

Crews from multiple agencies arrived at the residential structure fire around noon on Sunday, October 2 at South Epps Wood Court.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire ventilating from on corner of the house.
Crews discovered one victim during a search of the residence; the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office, and detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate. RCFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation which is expected to take several days.

Agencies on the scene included Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.
