One Person Injured in Murfreesboro House Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire on Pecan Ridge Drive on Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the residence. After a rapid primary search by fire crews it was determined that everyone was out of the house.

The fire was located in a bedroom and it was contained to the room of origin by firefighters. One person from the residence was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Fire Marshals office is conducting an investigation.

