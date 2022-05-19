At approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday night Murfreesboro Police Department officers and MTSU Police responded to the MTSU campus and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis court next to the Murphy Center.

One victim is deceased and the other injured and is critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred as individuals were leaving a high school graduation being hosted on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

MPD Criminal Investigation Division is working closing with Middle Tennessee State University Police, Rutherford County Sheriff Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Late Wednesday evening, all agencies were continuing their search for a suspect.

Please stay clear of the area and residents in the immediate area are asked to call Murfreesboro Police if they notice anything suspicious.

Officials ask for the public’s patience as the investigation is still active.