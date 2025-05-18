One of the World’s Most Iconic Steakhouses Will Open in Nashville

Heirloom Hospitality, a leading restaurant and hospitality group in the Midwest, is bringing one of its acclaimed concepts, Prime + Proper, to Nashville. A modern interpretation of the classic American Steakhouse, Prime + Proper redefines fine dining with its sophisticated approach to service and its obsession with quality and hospitality. The restaurant is slated to open in late 2025 on the corner of Broadway and 10th Avenue North in Grand Hyatt Nashville at the entry to Nashville Yards.

Since opening in 2017 in Detroit, Prime + Proper has quickly been recognized as one of the country’s most iconic landmarks for hospitality and incredible steaks and chops. Its reputation speaks to the unwavering dedication to sophisticated service, meticulously sourced and dry-aged meats and seafood, wood-fired cooking and unrivaled attention to detail. Additionally, its curation of libations, spirits and the finest selections of wines from around the world is a pillar of the brand experience. Among other accolades and awards, Prime + Proper currently ranks No. 69 globally and No. 12 in the U.S. according to the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurant List.

“We believe both the Motor City and Music City have such great histories and communities with a love for delicious food and soulful hospitality. We are so honored to have the opportunity to become part of the fabric of the greater Nashville community. This location at Nashville Yards is the ideal setting for our new restaurant,” said Jeremy Sasson, founder of Heirloom Hospitality.

The creative team behind the ambitious restaurant design is led by Tury Designs for interior design, Remick for architecture and JS2 Designs for the kitchen design. Similar to its first location, the Nashville location will feature the city’s largest restaurant dry aging facility, built to deliver the finest in-house butchery and dry-aged subprimals from around the globe. All of the marble meats will be perfectly paired with selections from the 10,000-bottle wine cellar curated by Prime + Proper’s in-house team of sommeliers.

“Prime + Proper offers an unmatched culinary experience – excellent food, top-notch service, and a great atmosphere,” said Tim Horton, Managing Director and Partner – Hospitality Investments, Southwest Value Partners. “We are pleased to welcome them to Grand Hyatt Nashville.”

Located at 1000 Broadway, Suite 1000, Prime + Proper Nashville will occupy approximately 7,200 square feet with an estimated 185 seats in the main dining room plus a private dining room and a spectacular 14-seat bar. The restaurant will be built by some of Nashville’s finest artisans and will feature several wine cellars and butcher “jewelry cases” for its guests to enjoy. Prime + Proper will also feature its one-of-kind Knife Society membership for guests to have access to incredible dinners, events and other exclusive programs hosted by the restaurant.

Prime + Proper will be open for dinner seven days a week with brunch service to be added after opening. The restaurant will employ a team of 65 when fully staffed, including service and beverage artists, back waiters, concierge, sommeliers, chefs and full kitchen staff.

