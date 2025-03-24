One of Nashville’s Biggest Spring Events is Right Around the Corner

The Iroquois Steeplechase, sponsored by Bank of America, returns for its 84th anniversary on May 10 at Percy Warner Park. Known as Nashville’s “Rite of Spring,” this historic event draws over 25,000 spectators annually and remains a cornerstone of Nashville’s social event calendar. With total purses of $535,000, the Iroquois Steeplechase is the richest event on the National Steeplechase Association spring circuit.

The beloved philanthropic event offers a wide variety of elevated experiences and tickets. Premium experiences like Royal 615 and Hunt Club are still available but are selling quickly.

“We encourage all Tennesseans, equine enthusiasts and social-scene seekers to join in our efforts to advance the Nashville community through the hard work of each of the nonprofits that the Iroquois Steeplechase supports each year,” said Dwight Hall, Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman. “All it takes is attending one of the most exciting and entertaining equine events of the year.”

The Iroquois Steeplechase has proudly raised over $11 million for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Additional beneficiaries have also included The Foundation for the Horse and Friends of Warner Parks, highlighting the event’s legacy of giving back to the Nashville community.

Here are a few essentials to know about this year’s event that will ensure a day of excitement, community spirit and responsible enjoyment.

The Experience: There’s Something for Everyone

A fan favorite, the Hunt Club is a premium all-inclusive hillside experience with gourmet catering, full beverage service, guaranteed seating, exclusive trackside views and TVs throughout.

Royal 615 is back as Nashville’s “hottest party” at the races as an exclusive trackside experience with DJ entertainment, lounge seating in the VIP area, and access to a cash bar, food trucks, and invitation to pre-parties and the Royal 615 After Party until 7 pm on race day.

A few spots remain to create the perfect Tailgating experience with friends, co-workers, or family by selecting from six unique tailgating areas. Tailgating spots include space for one car and a 10×10 pop-up tent. You can enhance your space by adding the Tent Package option that includes a 10×10 tent, table and chairs. Children, 12 and under, will get into the tailgating area complimentary with a supervised adult.

With an individual ticket, you can gain access to Steeplechase Central, explore the shops, enjoy food trucks and visit all tailgating areas.The event also features a Family Area with kid-friendly activities like inflatables, face painting and other activities designed to entertain children.

The gates will open early, with tailgating starting at 8:30 a.m. and opening ceremonies at noon to mark the beginning of an exhilarating lineup of six races throughout the day. Highlights during the day will include the Style Contest, Tailgating Contest, Stick Pony Races for the kids and the Parade of Hounds.

Each race will showcase the incredible athleticism of both horse and rider, promising a day filled with thrilling competition and community celebration. The event will conclude with the closing of hospitality tents approximately 15 minutes after the final race around 5:30 p.m. See the complete schedule of events here.

Complimentary Designated Driver ticket for Tailgaters. In a continuous effort to promote safety and responsibility, the event will again offer a Designated Driver ticket for every tailgating spot at no charge. Event parking passes are available for purchase and there is a designated Ride-Share drop-off location, making it easier to get on the grounds.

For more detailed information on ticket packages, directions, parking or ride-share, please visit IroquoisSteeplechase.org.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email