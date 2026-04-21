One Middle Tennessee American Idol Hopeful Advances, Another Goes Home During Disney Night

Magic was in the air on Monday night as American Idol welcomed back one of its most beloved traditions — Disney Night. The Top 9 contestants took the stage to perform iconic Disney songs while soaking in the enchantment of Disneyland Resort, all as America voted live to determine which seven would move one step closer to their dream of becoming the next American Idol.

“American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson mentored the hopefuls and sat with the judges, while contestants performed Disney hits from “Descendants”, “Toy Story” and more.

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At the end of the show, the results from the live voting were revealed. Lucas Leon, the 17-year-old contestant from Gallatin, did not have enough votes to move forward on the show and capture one of the top seven spots.

Lucas performed Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway” from the movie “Cars.” Judge Luke Bryan said after the performance that Leon, “You’re so watchable to just watch,” with Underwood adding, “It was fun to watch.”

Jordan McCollough, of Murfreesboro, performed “Colors of the Wind” from the movie “Pocahontas.” The judges could barely talk over the crowd’s reaction to this outstanding performance.

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