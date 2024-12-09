One Lane Remains Closed at Crash Scene on I-24 Near Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna Monday

December 9, 2024 – UPDATE: Only one lane remains closed at a crash scene on Interstate 24 near Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna.

Three lanes of Interstate 24 heading toward Nashville were closed following a multi-vehicle crash near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit Monday.

The crash caused significant delays for commuters as emergency crews worked to assess the scene and begin clearing the wreckage. Motorists are urged to remain patient as the investigation proceeds and cleanup efforts continue.

No details have been released yet about the number of vehicles involved or any injuries resulting from the crash.

