One Killed in La Vergne Shooting

The La Vergne Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in the 1300 block of Gary Lane.

Officers responded to the area and located a 23-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Following a vehicle pursuit, two suspects were taken into custody. A third suspect fled on foot and remains at large at this time. That suspect is described as an unknown male, unknown age, approximately 5’06” tall, medium build, LSW all white clothing to include a white hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no discernible threat to the general public.

Members of the La Vergne Police Department are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867.

