One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning at the I-840/I-24 interchange.

The SUV sustained significant damage; initial reports indicated the occupant was trapped. However, firefighters determined there was no entrapment upon arrival.

Emergency personnel from MFRD and Rutherford County Medical Services provided on-scene treatment before the individual was airlifted to a local hospital by LifeFlight.

