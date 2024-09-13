One in Custody Following Stabbing Incident at Oakland High School

A stabbing incident occurred at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, leaving one student injured, WKRN reports.

The student was stabbed as classes were transitioning on Friday. According to Principal John Marshall, the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between two students.

Details regarding the injured student’s condition have not been released at this time.

Principal Marshall stated the individual responsible for the attack has been taken into custody and school operations have resumed.

