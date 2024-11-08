One Generation Away Launches “Give Thanks, Give a Turkey” Drive

One Generation Away, a Franklin-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger across Tennessee and beyond, is launching the “Give Thanks, Give a Turkey” drive. Now through November 27, 2024, each $25 donation will provide a turkey for a family in need to help ensure that no one misses out on a Thanksgiving meal.

Donors that contribute $25 will be entered into a drawing to win a OneGenAway hat or t-shirt. Those who donate $100 or more will automatically receive their choice of a free OneGenAway hat or t-shirt.

“OneGenAway’s mission is built on the belief that no family should face food insecurity, and during the holidays it is especially meaningful,” says Chris Whitney, Co-Founder of OneGenAway. “It’s more than just providing a family a turkey – it’s about bringing people together and the hope of the holidays.”

“With each donation, we come closer to our goal of providing every family with the warmth and comfort of a Thanksgiving meal.”

This year’s turkey drive continues OneGenAway’s tradition of providing thousands of turkeys to families in need each Thanksgiving.

To make a tax-deductible donation, visit onegenaway.com/donate and include “turkey” in the memo line to qualify for the giveaway. Giveaway winners will be notified on December 2, 2024, and donors of $100 or more will be contacted directly to choose their complimentary OneGenAway gear.

To learn more about OneGenAway and its upcoming Mobile Pantry events, visit onegenaway.com.

