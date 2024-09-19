One Generation Away Expands Partnership with Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group

A whopping 73 percent of single mothers in Tennessee are economically insecure, according to a Think Tennessee study. It’s a startling statistic that One Generation Away (OneGenAway) and Darrell Waltrip Subaru are committed to addressing through a new initiative known as the Single Moms Fund.

The Single Moms Fund expands upon a decade-long partnership between OneGenAway and the Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group that has helped feed more than 800,000 families through annual events like the Drive Away Hunger Challenge and Easter and Thanksgiving food drives.

This new initiative – which was kickstarted with a $12,000 donation to OneGenAway by Darrell Waltrip Subaru – will provide not only nutritious food but also access to resources that will help these women achieve stability and self-sufficiency.

“Together, we can provide the opportunities these mothers need to build a better future for themselves and their children,” said Chris Whitney, Founder and Executive Director of One Generation Away. “We believe that every family deserves a chance to thrive, and this expanded partnership with the Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group allows us to offer even more support to single moms in our community.”

According to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data, Tennessee ranks 15th nationally in the number of households led by single mothers. The majority of these households face significant challenges, from balancing work and childcare to managing household finances, underscoring a critical need for community support.

“Having grown up with a single mom, this issue hits especially close to home for me,” said Jimmy Harris, General Manager of Darrell Waltrip Subaru. “When I took this position, I knew an initiative like this was going to be important, and One Generation Away is a perfect partner for the Single Moms Fund.”

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Single Moms Fund, visit onegenaway.com/donate. Every dollar donated to OneGenAway translates to five meals. To learn more about OneGenAway and its upcoming Mobile Pantry events, visit onegenaway.com.

