One Facing Drug Charges Following Welfare Check

April 21, 2025 – On April 20th, 2025, around 4:30 AM, a La Vergne Police officer conducted a welfare check on a vehicle parked at a closed business on Murfreesboro Road.

During the check, a prescription bottle containing a folded dollar bill, commonly associated with narcotics use, was seen inside the vehicle.

The driver admitted it was cocaine. A probable cause search was conducted, and cocaine was located along with a tequila bottle. Without incident, the driver was arrested and charged with DUI (1st), Simple Possession of Schedule II, and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

