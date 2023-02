One person has been detained following a shooting that killed one person on February 26, 2023, according to WKRN.

It happened in Madison at the intersection of Rio Vista Drive and State Route 45 around 4 p.m.

Police say the shooting victim was found at the scene shot to death.

WKRN reported that the shooting stemmed from an argument and one person was detained but not arrested, according to Metro Police.

No other information has been released.