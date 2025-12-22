One Dead After Crash At Old Fort Parkway Overpass

A deadly crash involving two vehicles led to significant traffic disruptions on Old Fort Parkway overpass over Interstate 24 Sunday morning.

Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators said one driver was stopped at a traffic light in the turn lane, preparing to enter westbound I-24, when a second vehicle struck the rear of the stopped car. The driver of the second vehicle died as a result of the crash. That person’s name has not yet been released as authorities work to notify family members.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to the hospital for observation and has since been released.

As a result of the crash, the Old Fort Parkway overpass over I-24 was closed on both ramps between Chaffin Place and John R. Rice Boulevard for hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.

