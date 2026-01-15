One Critically Injured In Murfreesboro Crash

Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on Medical Center Parkway late last night that left one person critically injured.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department officials said a single vehicle struck a tree, causing heavy damage and trapping the occupant inside. Firefighters began patient care and conducted a complex extrication after confirming entrapment.

The patient was successfully freed by crews from Rescue 4, Ladder 4, and Rescue 1. RCEMS transported the critically injured patient to a helipad, where they were flown by helicopter to the hospital for further treatment.

