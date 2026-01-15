Thursday, January 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Murfreesboro One Critically Injured In Murfreesboro Crash

One Critically Injured In Murfreesboro Crash

By
Source Staff
-
0
43
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on Medical Center Parkway late last night that left one person critically injured.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department officials said a single vehicle struck a tree, causing heavy damage and trapping the occupant inside. Firefighters began patient care and conducted a complex extrication after confirming entrapment.

The patient was successfully freed by crews from Rescue 4, Ladder 4, and Rescue 1. RCEMS transported the critically injured patient to a helipad, where they were flown by helicopter to the hospital for further treatment.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×