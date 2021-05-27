One person was arrested in La Vergne Wednesday night following a drive-by shooting.
Police were called to the 200 block of Fergus Road around 10:00 p.m. after reports someone shot at the home. Officers in the area were able to locate and stop the suspect’s car and took one person into custody. He was later identified as Sharodrick Criss.
No one was injured. Criss is charged with aggravated domestic assault as well as three counts of aggravated assault.
Police say the victims and Criss are known to each other and this is not considered a random shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
