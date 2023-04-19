One Arrested After Stealing Floral Arrangements from Fallen LPD Lieutenant’s Squad Car

One person was arrested after stealing floral arrangements from the squad car belonging to fallen La Verge Police Department Lt. Robert Hayes.

The suspect entered the City Hall parking area with a juvenile around 8:00 a.m. Multiple witnesses noticed the two take a large floral arrangement from the hood of the police cruiser as well as several smaller bouquets donated by members of the community.

Detectives were able to track down the suspects with the help of the City’s IT surveillance equipment, license plate reader program Blue Sentinel, and with the help of the Smyrna Police Department.

“This was extremely hurtful that two members of the community that Lt. Hayes served would go as far as to steal the flowers from his patrol car,” says Captain Konrad Kaul. “We are glad we were able to find the people responsible. Lt. Hayes would have done the same for any other officer.”

The suspect is charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The juvenile female will have petitions taken out at a later time.

Lt. Hayes passed away Monday after a brief cancer battle. His squad car was placed in front of La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, as a memorial to Lt. Hayes.

Members of the community are still encouraged to place flowers on the patrol car in honor of Lt. Hayes. Funeral arrangements have been announced. Additional details are on the City’s website, www.lavergentn.gov.

