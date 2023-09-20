Olive Garden’s Pumpkin Cheesecake is Availalbe for Limited Time Only

September 20, 2023 – The Olive Garden’s Pumpkin Cheesecake is now available for a limited time only.

Their Pumpkin Cheesecake is topped with caramel sauce and served with whipped cream. This yummy treat will set you back $8.79.

Some great pairings with the cheesecake would be toasted ravioli, soups, or their Lasagna Classico.

More information can be found on Olive Garden’s website.

Note: Availability and specific menu items may vary by location and over time, so it’s a good idea to check with your local Olive Garden restaurant for the most up-to-date information on their menu offerings.