Olive Garden Introduces New Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake

Olive Garden, the popular casual-dining Italian restaurant chain, is excited to announce the launch of its new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake, a delightful twist on its classic fall favorite. This announcement comes as the restaurant continues to expand its dessert offerings.

New Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake

The Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake is a seasonal masterpiece that combines the best of traditional cheesecake with autumnal flavors. This indulgent dessert features:

A layer of classic cheesecake atop a layer of pumpkin cheesecake

A delicious cookie butter swirl throughout

A graham-cracker cookie crust

A finishing touch of caramel drizzle

Served with a side of whipped cream

The new dessert is now available at Olive Garden locations nationwide, with prices varying by location.

For more information about these desserts and other menu offerings, please visit the Olive Garden website.

