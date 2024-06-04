Ole Red to Host ‘Ole Red on the Rise’ Just Ahead of CMA Fest

Ole Red’s ongoing premier artist showcase program “Ole Red on the Rise” is set for Wednesday, June 5, from 7 pm until 9 pm at Ole Red Nashville, just in time for country music’s biggest week. The free “Festival Edition” show will include performances by seven country music artists currently making waves in the genre.

The artist lineup for the evening includes Avery Anna, The Castellows, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Jake Worthington, Kolby Cooper and RVSHVD. Boasting 2.7 million followers on TikTok, the night will be hosted by rising comedian and popular content creator, Danae Hays. The show will also be livestreamed on Ole Red Nashville’s Facebook as well as Circle Network’s Facebook, YouTube and Circle Now app.

Ole Red is located at 300 Broadway, Nashville.

