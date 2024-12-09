Ole Red to Host Next Level New Year’s Eve Event

Ole Red Nashville will host its New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday, Dec. 31. To ring in 2025, the evening will include performances by artists Charity Bowden and Hudson Valley on the main stage along with sets by Nashville’s favorite DJs on The Lookout rooftop stage. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and Ole Red’s full menu of signature cocktails and scratch-made dishes will be available for purchase. Guests can elevate their New Year’s Eve experience with “Skip the Line” passes and VIP tables available for purchase. The complete ticket tier can be found below. For more information and to reserve an elevated experience, please visit olered.com/nashville.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Additionally, Ole Red Nashville is celebrating the holidays this month with festive drink offerings. This year, guests can enjoy the Sugar Cookie shot, a perfect combination of RumChata, Bacardi Coco Rum, and cinnamon, rimmed with festive icing and colored sprinkles. Ole Red is also offering the Mistletoe Margarita, a holiday fusion of Altos Tequila, cranberry juice and lime juice topped with a sugar rim and rosemary sprig garnish.

OLE RED NEW YEAR’S EVE TICKET TIER:

VIP Table for Four- $750

Reserved first floor table located directly next to the main stage

One dedicated server for the table

Complimentary bottle of bubbles for midnight toast

A “Skip the Line” fast pass at entry

Access to all floors

“Skip the Line” Pass at Ole Red- $100

Guaranteed fast pass entry to Ole Red until 10:30 p.m.

Access to all floors

**A day-of-entry passes will be available for purchase at the door. This includes access to the second floor and The Lookout rooftop only**

Ole Red is located at 300 Broadway, Nashville.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email