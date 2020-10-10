Old Timers Festival Scheduled for October 17

The annual Old Timers Festival, presented by TDS Telecom, is back for another look into the past. This year’s theme is Cruisin’ Thru the Ages and will include the traditional parade on Saturday morning, followed by a day of fun and entertainment.

All the fun gets started Friday night with a live concert at Veterans Memorial Park (115 Floyd Mayfield Drive) in La Vergne. Starting at 7:00 p.m. Mike Oldham and the Tone Rangers will perform at the park until 9:00 p.m. Live music will also fill the air Saturday on two stages this year.

The annual parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at City Hall on Murfreesboro Road and continues down to Veterans Memorial Park. The Parade Grand Marshal is Dr. Theowauna Hatchett. There will be road closures to allow the parade to travel through town. After opening remarks there will be live demonstrations of long lost arts and crafts like blacksmithing and soap making. There will also be local and regional vendors selling arts and crafts.

On Saturday, the Uptown Country Band kicks things off at 11:30 a.m. Then at 2:00 p.m. Sam Rourk Acoustic will perform. On the back stage Phoenix Rising will perform starting at 11:30 a.m. and Zone Status will take over at 2:00 p.m. The headliner act, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, will take the stage at 7:00 p.m.

A kids zone will be located near the park’s swing sets thanks to the La Vergne Public Library staff. There will be magicians, animal shows, a petting zoo and pony rides, and games for kids of all ages. Food trucks and artisan arts and crafts vendors will also be set up along the walking trail.

Special thanks to this year’s sponsors: TDS Telecom, Panattoni Development Company, Inc., Inframark, Air Conditioning Services Inc., Griggs & Maloney, Sonic Drive-in, United Rentals, United Auto Sales and Harrison’s Lock Service.