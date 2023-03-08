Old Timers Festival Rebranded to New La Vergne Fall Festival

The once-popular Old Timers Festival, put on every fall by the City of La Vergne, is being rebranded. The new La Vergne Fall Festival, a free music and vendor event, is scheduled for September 16, 2023, with a special Music in the Park on September 15 to kick-off the festivities.

While the city is rebranding the festival that doesn’t mean the look and feel of the event will be different. “We’re very happy with how well the festival has done over the last few years but we want to take things in a new direction,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We all believe that a new look and feel for the festival will attract more people to the event.”

The La Vergne Fall Festival is put on annually by the parks department with assistance from other city departments including the police and fire departments. The popular event features a parade, live music, kid’s activities, vendors, food, and much more. More details for the 2023 La Vergne Fall Festival, including the music line-up, will be released closer to the event date.

Sponsorship opportunities are open and available. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Kathi Melendy at kmelendy@lavergnetn.gov.

The annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival debuted in 1974.

