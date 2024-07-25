Old Fort Golf Course Scheduled to Re-open Aug. 30 After Renovations

The Old Fort Golf Club course will re-open for golf on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, following renovations. Golfers can begin scheduled tee times for the re-opening five days in advance beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2024. To reserve a time online, Visit www.oldfortgolfclub.com or call 615-896-2448.

Watch CityTV video here https://youtu.be/kjwoA08gDy0?si=FpLn-tUthvCXqorl

We’re definitely ready to welcome golfers back,” said Golf Department Director Trey Adams. “I know golfers will be excited about the changes. We’re already getting positive feedback from practice range golfers seeing the course from a distance.

The Golf Department started the $1.6 million renovation of Old Fort Golf course in January 2024. Bunker renovation reshape bunkers, adding some new bunkers and removing others. By mid-March 2024, Old Fort started the greens renovation by removing cool weather Bent grass and installing warm weather Prizm Zoysia. At that time, the Golf Department closed the entire course to golfers so work could proceed.

“We now have a new green surface, a new warm season grass on all the greens at Old Fort,” said Adams. “Grounskeeping staff are working every day to prepare to the course so when golfers come out to play a round it will be a good, positive experience.”

A new driving range tee, which opened Monday, July 15, 2024, has been added as part of the renovation. The practice tee was relocated back approximately 40 yards to enable golfers to hit woods and drivers for longer distances.

“That’s one of the things our golfers have been requested and they seem to be very happy that they can practice their longer drives,” added Adams. “Practice golf balls come in three different sizes or amounts they can hit all the clubs in their golf bag prior to or after a round of golf.”

Adams also addresses the challenges of getting the grass on the greens well-established while also mowing the new greens low enough to make them faster for putting play.

“In order to be able to do that while also not killing the grass, you really have to make sure you establish good root depth. That’s what our grounds keeping staff is doing now is slowly working the height of the grass,” said Adams.

The previous greens were made of a cool season grass with Bermuda on the fairways. Over time, the greens shrunk approximately ten percent in size. The greens are now larger as designs have been restored to their original shape and size.

What you can’t see with the naked eye under the newly renovated bunkers is the drainage system added under the sand. The renovation of the bunkers provides a more consistent sand surface to prevent standing water or wash outs after rainfall.

Watermark Golf/Nathan Crace Design http://watermarkgolf.com/ and Wadsworth Golf Construction https://www.wadsworthgolf.com/ were contracted to renovate the course

Wadsworth Golf renovated the Bunkers and Greens with enhanced drainage and more durable warm season grass which will add cost-savings devoted to maintenance.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email