Oilers Hold off Winless Predators



NASHVILLE – The Edmonton Oilers rolled into Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night and skated away with a 4-2 victory, leaving the Nashville Predators still searching for their first win of the season.

Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ superstar captain, finally lit the lamp for his first goal of the year, reminding everyone why he’s one of the most electrifying players in the NHL. The Predators, now a concerning 0-4-0, are desperately trying to find their footing in this young season.

Despite a valiant 32-save performance from Nashville netminder Juuse Saros, it wasn’t enough to stem the Oilers’ offensive tide. The Preds’ blue line general, Roman Josi, showed his playmaking prowess with two helpers on the night.

In a moment that had Preds fans on their feet, newcomer Marchessault announced his arrival in Music City with authority. The prized offseason acquisition, inked to a hefty five-year, $27.5 million deal on July 1, notched his first goal in Predators gold. Marchessault’s timely power-play tally at 17:45 of the second period knotted the game at 2-2, redirecting a slick feed from Josi.

