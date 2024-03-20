Officials to Search Cheatham Dam for Missing Student Riley Strain

UPDATE MARCH 20, 2024 – Officials are focusing efforts in their search of Strain at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City, according to WKRN.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they will conduct a “basic shutdown” at the dam where the Cumberland River flows into Cheatham Lake.

UPDATE MARCH 18, 2024 – Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street.

Metro Police have confirmed that no evidence of foul play has surfaced at this time. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done.

Shown was Riley’s brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

UPDATE MARCH 17, 2024 – A body was found in the Cumberland River Sunday. According to WSMV, Strain’s family has confirmed that the body was not Strain. It also did not match the description of missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers .

UPDATE MARCH 17, 2024 – Riley Strain’s bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues.

UPDATE MARCH 15, 2024: TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge released the following statement on Friday, stating they have provided information to authorities including all security camera footage, photos of Riley at the establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts. Records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., he was escorted from the venue.

UPDATE MARCH 13, 2024: Metro Police have released footage of Riley Strain, 22, on the night he went missing.

Original Story:

A Missouri man who was last seen at a downtown Nashville bar is now missing.

Metro Nashville police say Riley Strain, 22, was last seen on Friday, March 8 around 10pm after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s Bar on Broadway.

Strain has blue eyes and blonde hair and is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black/brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

One of Strain’s friends told police that after he got kicked out, they lost sight of him, WSMV reports. The friends then began to look for him and even attempted to locate him by checking his Snapchat location but were unsuccessful. Strain’s phone was also going to voicemail when friends tried to call him.

If you have any information on Strain’s location, please call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.