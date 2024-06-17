Officials Respond to Fire at Carrie Underwood’s Williamson County Home

A home caught fire in Williamson County on Sunday night.

Crews from all eight of Williamson County fire stations responded to a fire alarm just before 10pm. Almost immediately, the call was upgraded to a structure fire.

WKRN reported the property belongs to Carrie Underwood. Underwood’s rep confirmed the fire and said “There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

Upon arrival, units found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well.

Firefighters continued to put out hotspots to prevent further spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time.

