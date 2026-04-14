Officials Remind Tennesseans of New Filing Deadlines Following Winter Storm Fern

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy remind Tennesseans who were affected by Winter Storm Fern they now have until May 22, 2026, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in Tennessee impacted by Winter Storm Fern that began on Jan. 22, 2026. Following the disaster declaration issued by the State of Tennessee, individuals and households that reside or have a business in Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, McNairy, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Summer, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties qualify for tax relief.

Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Revenue has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment due dates to May 22, 2026, as well. For more information, see this important notice. The Department of Revenue may be reached at (615) 253-0600 or by email at [email protected].

“I am hopeful that Tennesseans who have been dealing with the headaches and financial strain created in the wake of Winter Storm Fern will make the most of the additional time granted to them by the IRS,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “I encourage consumers to contact the State Board of Accountancy team with their questions when it comes to hiring a professional accountant in order to help them manage their personal or business finances.”

The State Board of Accountancy is part of TDCI’s Regulatory Boards Division. TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards licenses and regulates more than 357,000 Tennesseans across 26 regulatory programs, overseeing professionals and businesses statewide.

“Tax-filing season can feel overwhelming for tax filers and tax preparers alike, especially coming on the heels of Winter Storm Fern,” said Board Executive Director Gin Binkley. “Consumers and licensees should remember that my team is always ready to assist in providing information and helping answer any questions regarding licensed Tennessee CPAs.”

While the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy cannot offer tax advice or assist with filing taxes, the Board is sharing the following consumer tips ahead of the May 22, 2026, filing deadline. Remember:

IRS impersonators hide their true intent in order to commit financial fraud and other crimes. Watch out for the following red flags, including: Promises of a big payday. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Bad tax advice on social media may convince you to lie on tax forms or mislead you about credits you can claim. Demands or threats. Impersonators want you to pay “now or else.” They threaten arrest or deportation. They don’t let you question or appeal the amount of tax you owe. Website links. Odd or misspelled web links can take you to harmful sites instead of IRS.gov.

The IRS will never: Send you a direct message on social media. Accept gift cards or prepaid debit cards as payment. Call, email or text you threatening messages or links to websites that are not IRS.gov. Threaten you with arrest by law enforcement or immigration officials.

If something sounds too good to be true in doing your taxes, it probably is. Beware of tax preparers guaranteeing certain results or claiming credits or deductions on your behalf that are not truthful. Consumers are encouraged to file a complaint if they believe that a non-certified public accountant (CPA) is inappropriately presenting himself or herself as a CPA, or if they have a complaint to make against a CPA who helped prepare their taxes.

Beware of tax preparers guaranteeing certain results or claiming credits or deductions on your behalf that are not truthful. Consumers are encouraged to file a complaint if they believe that a non-certified public accountant (CPA) is inappropriately presenting himself or herself as a CPA, or if they have a complaint to make against a CPA who helped prepare their taxes. The State Board of Accountancy regulates the CPA designation in Tennessee. Tax preparers in Tennessee are not required to be CPAs. If consumers wish to hire a CPA to prepare their taxes, they should always verify their preparer’s CPA license either through the Verify Public Search tool or CPAVerify.com, which is a reputable database that verifies licenses for 53 of the 55 licensing jurisdictions in the United States.

required to be CPAs. If consumers wish to hire a CPA to prepare their taxes, they should always verify their preparer’s CPA license either through the Verify Public Search tool or CPAVerify.com, which is a reputable database that verifies licenses for 53 of the 55 licensing jurisdictions in the United States. Consumers who wish to use the tax preparation services of an Enrolled Agent can verify their status directly with the IRS using the instructions found here.

Questions? Contact the State Board of Accountancy by phone at (615) 741-2550 or email at [email protected].

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