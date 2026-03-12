Thursday, March 12, 2026
Officer-Involved Shooting Reported During Road Rage Call In Smyrna

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported During Road Rage Call In Smyrna

Source Staff
Police responded to a reported road rage incident around noon Thursday at 201 S. Lowry Street in Smyrna that led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, the suspect was wounded during the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the scene has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public. No officers were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will conduct the investigation into the shooting.

