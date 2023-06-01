Offender Who Sexually Groped Teen in Franklin Identified, Arrested

On Friday, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify the man who was wanted after sexually groping a 14-year-old in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema. That man is now behind bars.

Charged with the Class-E Felony of Sexual Battery, 27-year-old Gabriel Ward, of Columbia, is being held in the Williamson County Jail, on the $20,000 bond set by the Magistrate. Ward is a convicted felon. He was out of custody and on probation when he assaulted the teen.

During their tireless investigation, Franklin Detectives used information from citizen tips to help lead to Ward’s identification.

