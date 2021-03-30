Zachary “Zack” Tyler Dugan, age 24 of Murfreesboro passed away suddenly Thursday March 25, 2021.

He is survived by his, Parents, Mark and Trisha Gilliam Dugan; sister, Chelsey MacDonald and husband, Jesse; nieces, Isabella and Emilia; grandparents, Dennis and Darla Dugan, Chris and Hugh Vaughn, Kenneth and Cathy Gilliam; aunts and uncles, Christy and David Banes, Mike Vaughn, Rob and Julie Dugan, Jim and Sue Dugan, Angie Dugan, Brad Dugan, and a host of family and friends.

Zack was a graduate of Oakland High School and had enjoyed working with the public and was a real people person.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00PM until Celebration of life service at 6:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Russell Richardson will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com