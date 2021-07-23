Zachary Taylor Graham

Zachary Taylor Graham, age 24, passed away July 19, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in Maintenance at Jefferson Green.

Zachary was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ann Graham. He is survived by his dad, Ronald (Crystal) Doyne Graham; brother, Nathan Graham (Fiancé, Sarah York); sister, Vanessa Reed; step-brothers, Taylor Wayne Harmon and Eric Anthony Williams; step-sister, Courtney Lynn Jones; expected daughter, Skylar Faith Graham due in September; nephew, Matthew; and, God grandparents, Johnny and Evelyn Taylor of White Hall, Arkansas.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at Fellowship United Methodist Church.

Church service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Fellowship United Methodist Church with Don Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a contribution to the Zach Graham go-fund-me account organized by Chance Travis.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


