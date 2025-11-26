OBITUARY: Zachary Ryan Park

Zachary Ryan Park, age 26, passed away on November 21, 2025. He was a native of Rutherford County and graduated from Riverdale High School. He attended Green Meadow Church of Christ.

Zachary is survived by his parents, George Anthony and Jordan Harvey; brother, John Anthony Park; aunt, April Baker and cousin, Autumn Baker.

Visitation will be 12:30 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 28, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ralph Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Republican Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

