OBITUARY: Yvonne Pope-Irvin

Yvonne Ann Pope-Irvin, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at The Pavillion of Smyrna with her family by her side. She was a native of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and was a daughter of the late Ross and Belle Vandermark. She was also preceded by a son, Gregory Pope, a husband, Earl Pope; sisters, Mildred, Ethel, and Toots Landreth, Gwen Smith; brothers, Duck, Leo, Charles, RJ, Sonny, Valentin, Eldon, Hollis, and Carl Vandermark.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Irvin; sons, Robert Pope and wife Paula; Jeffrey Pope; stepchildren, Vicki, David, Jeanette, and Jeffrey; grandchildren, Jessica, Shawn, Jennifer, and Joshua Pope; seven step grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; ten step great great grandchildren; a sister, Sue Fowler; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Yvonne worked from her home as a hairdresser for many years and later went on to retire from Whirlpool after ten years of service. Her favorite thing was travelling, and she was proud to have visited all 50 states.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 9, 2025 from 4:00 until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 10:00am Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with a nephew, Tim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available for the Irvin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.