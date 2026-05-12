Yui Morgan, age 38, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2026.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Morgan; children, Maxton and Mason Morgan; mother, Koula Pondyratt; father, Nike Pondyratt; brother, Souleephome Vongsamphanh; sister-in-law, Pank Nokphaluck; aunt, Phouva Narath; and uncle, Eric Narath.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 17, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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